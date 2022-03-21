Sandvik introduces new battery-powered products

With the mining industry’s increasing focus on efficiency and sustainability, Sandvik has launched two new products featuring battery electric power: LH518B – […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 21, 2022 At 12:09 pm
Sandvik LH518B

Topics

Tags

Companies

With the mining industry's increasing focus on efficiency and sustainability, Sandvik has launched two new products featuring battery electric power:

LH518B – Rethink the future of mining

With Sandvik’s decades of experience designing mining equipment and Artisan’s expertise with BEVs, the company designed its LH518B from the ground up to be an efficient and sustainable choice. The patented auto-swap makes battery changing fast and easy, with minimum mine infrastructure needs. The electric driveline delivers superior power with less heat and zero emissions, and allows for high acceleration and fast ramp speeds for short cycle times.

DS412iE – Fully electric rock bolter

Sandvik DS412iE is a bolter for 4-by-4-metre size headings combining a safe, ergonomic working environment with high levels of automation. Equipped with a completely new carrier, a high-frequency rock drill, an intelligent control system and an ergonomic cabin, the DS412iE offers high levels of safety and efficiency providing peace of mind for all rock reinforcement operations.

More information is available at www.rocktechnology.sandvik/en.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Mar 22 2022 - Mar 22 2022
Achieving Survey Grade with SLAM-based LiDAR mapping
Mar 28 2022 - Mar 29 2022
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2022
Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 25 2022 - Apr 27 2022
Water in Mining Global Summit