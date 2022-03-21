Sandvik introduces new battery-powered products

With the mining industry's increasing focus on efficiency and sustainability, Sandvik has launched two new products featuring battery electric power:

LH518B – Rethink the future of mining

With Sandvik’s decades of experience designing mining equipment and Artisan’s expertise with BEVs, the company designed its LH518B from the ground up to be an efficient and sustainable choice. The patented auto-swap makes battery changing fast and easy, with minimum mine infrastructure needs. The electric driveline delivers superior power with less heat and zero emissions, and allows for high acceleration and fast ramp speeds for short cycle times.

DS412iE – Fully electric rock bolter

Sandvik DS412iE is a bolter for 4-by-4-metre size headings combining a safe, ergonomic working environment with high levels of automation. Equipped with a completely new carrier, a high-frequency rock drill, an intelligent control system and an ergonomic cabin, the DS412iE offers high levels of safety and efficiency providing peace of mind for all rock reinforcement operations.

More information is available at www.rocktechnology.sandvik/en.