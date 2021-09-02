Sandvik launches 15-t Toro LHD

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is launching a new, higher capacity 15-tonne size class loader as a next generation model for the current 14-tonne Sandvik LH514.

The 15-tonne Toro LH515i has one tonne greater capacity than its predecessor, yet it is designed to operate within the same footprint. This new member of the Toro family has been redesigned from the ground up, leveraging all the benefits of its predecessor, while improving the design based on customer feedback.

The new loader has been designed following the principles of intelligence and simplicity. Toro LH515i features a totally new Sandvik intelligent control system with 30-cm touchscreen colour display, making loader health monitoring easy, providing quick access to data and enabling new solutions for efficient troubleshooting. With a multitude of smart technologies and optimized for use with Sandvik’s AutoMine and OptiMine systems, Toro LH515i brings digitalization to the operator’s fingertips, enabling optimal productivity. To ensure quick and efficient maintenance, the loader features easy access to service points, roomy component layout organized to facilitate servicing and excellent access to systems, both in the cabin and on top of the equipment.

Further, Toro LH515i is stable, agile and smooth to operate. The loader features an entirely new cabin designed to provide an ergonomic working environment for operators during long shifts, including increased leg space, new seat and dashboard and improved visibility over the extremely flat rear frame of the loader.

Toro LH515i is available with two different engine configurations from Volvo Penta: the state-of-the-art 265 kW Stage V diesel engine, and the 256 kW Tier III engine. Equipped with reliable selective catalytic reduction (SCR) exhaust gas technology and a new diesel particulate filter (DPF), the Stage V configuration meets very stringent emission regulations. To further help to reduce their greenhouse gas footprint, both versions of engines are fully compatible with paraffinic diesel fuels meeting the EN 15940 standard.

Launch of the new loader is part of Sandvik celebrating the 50-year journey of Toro loaders and trucks. The Toro family is characterized by design principles of safety, strength and intelligence, and has a proven track record in underground mines around the world.

Learn more about the newest Toro LHD here.