Sandvik launches AutoMine underground mapping solution

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has introduced the AutoMine mapping solution, a new product designed to maximize productivity and improve safety of autonomous vehicle navigation in underground mines by utilizing mapped data. AutoMine enables a vehicle to safely record an underground 3D environment and convert 3D maps to 2D. Faster configuration, and the possibility to continue to operate other equipment within the area while it is being mapped, increases productivity and efficiency.

AutoMine’s innovative technology reduces the time and cost involved in manual mapping and enables a safer, more efficient autonomous underground operating environment. It can be used on all types of underground equipment (loaders, trucks and drills), eliminating the need for dedicated equipment and resources to map the area.

“With AutoMine mapping solution, we are progressing to the next generation of innovative automation solutions, bringing new technologies to the underground mining industry which are designed to maximize our customers’ productivity and safety,” said Ty Osborne, product line manager, underground automation sales at Sandvik

“AutoMine mapping solution is easy to use and turns real-time data from the mine into 3D models, providing a clear customer advantage in the planning and prioritizing of their automated operations and increasing production control," added Osborne.

For more information, visit www.rocktechnology.sandvik/en.