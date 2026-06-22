Sandvik launches DD423iE battery drill

Sandvik Mining has launched the DD423iE, a battery-electric development drill that the company says delivers significant improvements in underground drilling performance and productivity.

The DD423iE in tunnel. Credit: Sandvik Mining

The DD423iE is the second machine in Sandvik's next-generation development drilling lineup and follows the launch of its diesel counterpart earlier this year. The company said the new battery-electric model offers a 50% increase in battery capacity and tramming range, an 80% improvement in battery drilling performance and a 30% increase in tramming speed.

Sandvik said the drill can achieve a full battery charge in about two hours while drilling and retains the performance enhancements introduced on the diesel version, including increased drilling coverage and cross-cut performance.

Field testing at Agnico Eagle Finland's Kittilä mine validated the machine's performance under operating conditions, according to the company.

"The DD423iE combines our industry-leading drilling expertise with the clear benefits of electrification," said Simon Morrissey, product manager for development drills at Sandvik Mining. "It allows our customers to maintain high performance while lowering operating costs and supporting their sustainability targets."