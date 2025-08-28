Sandvik MB672 bolter miner to speed up longwall mining

Sandvik is launching its next-generation bolter miner for longwall mining. The new Sandvik MB672 incorporates the latest bolting technologies designed to boost productivity, enhance safety and ergonomics for operators, and lower the total cost of ownership.

Building on the proven performance of the Sandvik MB670-1, the upgraded MB672 is specially engineered for longwall mining operations. As underground coal mining increasingly adopts automation and digitalization to improve safety and efficiency, Sandvik is advancing bolting technology with innovative solutions aimed at automating the bolting process. These advancements represent a major step toward realizing bolting automation in the near future.

The fully-automated cutting cycle, called Cutronic, delivers consistent, faster, and more precise advancement, significantly reducing panel development time in stable ground conditions. This not only improves operational efficiency but also lessens wear on the MB672, extending its service life and reducing operating costs. The machine features an optimized ergonomic operator platform and is available in high and low operational configurations, tailored to meet specific operational requirements.

Building on a well-established innovative sump frame mechanism that combines cutting and bolting to enable simultaneous material removal and ground support installation, Sandvik has taken the next step toward bolting automation. This progress aims to increase mining productivity while greatly improving operator safety.

Uwe Restner, vice president of product line management for underground continuous mining at Sandvik Mining, said: “Sandvik pioneered the bolter miner concept more than 30 years ago, and we continue to strengthen our market-leading position with more than 500 bolter miners delivered to customers worldwide. The new Sandvik MB672 bolter miner sets a new standard in bolting automation, accelerating mining operations and paving the way for future autonomous machine functions.”

Sandvik provides everything needed for longwall development—covering underground excavation, ground support, material loading, transportation, and logistics. Sandvik bolter miners cut, support, gather material, and transport it into vehicle-based or continuous haulage systems simultaneously. Coupled with a comprehensive parts and service offering, this approach helps customers mitigate operational risks. Experienced experts and engineers from Sandvik supply the right parts and services to ensure nonstop operation, low operating costs, and long service life.

More information is posted on www.Mining.Sandvik/en/