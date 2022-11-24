Sandvik, Redpath sign 5-year global deal to standardize equipment

Sandvik and Redpath have signed a five-year agreement to standardize the use of equipment, a move that will lead to cost reductions and safety enhancements underground. The goal will be reached through technology advancements, innovation, continuous improvement projects and standardized best practices.

The agreement will be guided by operational and relationship key performance indicators.

“Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has long been a valued supplier of underground mining solutions to our global operations,” said George Flumerfelt, CEO of The Redpath Group. “This mutually beneficial co-operation will help ensure Sandvik provides the same service experience and quality, independently of the geographic location and size of Redpath operations.”

The agreement includes Sandvik commitments on local presence and support, as well as an annual technology summit and factory training sessions.

“This agreement underlines the trust we have in our long-term relationship and further strengthens our good partnership with Redpath,” said Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Closer collaboration with Redpath’s business will enable us to deliver on expectations and optimize our product development.”

