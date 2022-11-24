Sandvik, Redpath sign 5-year global deal to standardize equipment

Sandvik and Redpath have signed a five-year agreement to standardize the use of equipment, a move that will lead to cost reductions […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 24, 2022 At 1:23 pm
Raise boring a shaft. Credit: Redpath Mining

Topics

Companies

Sandvik and Redpath have signed a five-year agreement to standardize the use of equipment, a move that will lead to cost reductions and safety enhancements underground. The goal will be reached through technology advancements, innovation,  continuous improvement projects and standardized best practices.

The agreement will be guided by operational and relationship key performance indicators.

“Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has long been a valued supplier of underground mining solutions to our global operations,” said George Flumerfelt, CEO of The Redpath Group. “This mutually beneficial co-operation  will help ensure Sandvik provides the same service experience and quality, independently of the geographic  location and size of Redpath operations.”

The agreement includes Sandvik commitments on local presence and support, as well as an annual technology summit and factory training sessions.

“This agreement underlines the trust we have in our long-term relationship and further strengthens our good  partnership with Redpath,” said Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Closer  collaboration with Redpath’s business will enable us to deliver on expectations and optimize our product  development.”

For more information, please contact: James Oosthuizen (email: [email protected])  or Gary Hughes (email: [email protected].

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Nov 29 2022 - Nov 30 2022
Tire Tech 2022
Dec 02 2022 - Dec 02 2022
MINEX Eurasia 2022
Dec 13 2022 - Dec 13 2022
NY SME’s 3rd Thought Leaders in Mining symposium LOOKING FORWARD – HOW TO BEST MANAGE RISKS IMPACTING MINERAL, ENERGY AND MINING SUPPLY CHAINS
Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023