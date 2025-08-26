Sandvik rolls out AutoMine surface drilling simulator for modern mining operations

Sandvik Mining is introducing a new AutoMine Surface Drilling Training Simulator, designed to accelerate operator competence and enhance the efficiency of automated drilling operations. Available for all i-series surface drill rigs, the simulator delivers a realistic, safe and cost-effective training environment that prepares operators and specialists for the demands of modern mining.

Anu Pyysalo, head of learning solutions automation at Sandvik Mining, said: “The AutoMine Surface Drilling Training Simulator bridges the gap from classroom learning to operational readiness by giving operators an immersive, hands-on environment to practice, make mistakes and refine their skills before working in a live mine. This approach accelerates learning, builds confidence and ensures that operators are fully prepared to manage complex automated systems safely and effectively. Well-trained operators make better decisions, respond faster to challenges and operate more consistently, which translates into higher productivity, lower operating costs and safer mining operations.”

Trainees can simultaneously operate up to three rigs of the same type on the simulator, practicing detailed processes such as path planning, autonomous production cycle management, and real-time monitoring of drilling progress. Realistic camera views replicate those in actual AutoMine operations, and separate virtual modules provide AutoMine safety system training. Housed in a compact, portable transport case for easy relocation and quick setup, the simulator includes authentic rig pedals and controls for a highly realistic hands-on experience. It operates as a standalone unit without external network connections and runs on proven components from Sandvik’s industry‑renowned training platforms.

In addition to improving operator competence, the simulator supports customers’ sustainability goals. By shifting a significant portion of training into a virtual environment, customers can reduce fuel consumption, minimize equipment wear, and cut carbon emissions—delivering measurable environmental benefits while maintaining high training quality. Its compact, transportable design also enables rapid deployment across global operations, allowing customers to maintain consistent training standards across multiple sites and geographies regardless of local infrastructure.

AutoMine Surface Drilling Training Simulator. PHOTO: Sandvik.

Severi Eerola, product line manager of automation at Sandvik Mining, stated: “Automation is only as effective as the people who operate it. By offering a safe, realistic and highly functional training platform, we ensure that customers can fully leverage the benefits of AutoMine in their surface drilling operations. This simulator enables mines to optimize performance, reduce downtime and maximize the value of their automation investment.”

The AutoMine Surface Drilling Training Simulator supports both AutoMine Universal Operator Stations and rig-specific stations. Its structured training program covers all aspects of the AutoMine system, from operational controls to diagnostics and troubleshooting, and ensures systematic skill development for operators and technicians.

