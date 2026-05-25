Sandvik rolls out upgraded Toro loader

The significantly upgraded Toro LH208L loader. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik has announced an upgraded version of its Toro LH208L loader, redesigned for low-profile mining.

The new machine is intended to operate in tunnels with headroom as low as 1.8 metres. Sandvik also announced that customers now have the option to upgrade the engine to the more powerful Volvo Penta Stage V, which it says has 14% more power and 36% more torque compared to the standard model.

Inside the operator canopy, the company says it has also made changes to soundproofing, reducing noise levels by 6 dB, corresponding to a 50% reduction in sound pressure. Meanwhile, new seat suspension and a bushing‑mounted canopy should reduce overall vibration.

Sandvik says it has also targeted operating costs by increasing cooling capacity and improving component layout. About 75% of spare parts are compatible with the previous model, which the company says should simplify long‑term maintenance.

The upgraded Toro LH208L will be available globally.