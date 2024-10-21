Sandvik showcased latest Pantera surface drill at MINExpo

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions demonstrated how it collaborates with its customers for more productive and sustainable surface drilling at last month’s MINExpo in Las Vegas.

Sandvik showed off the updated Pantera DP1510i drill rig for a hole diameter range of 89 to 152 mm. While the rig redesign covered all its key components, the heart of the new rig is a new, more powerful rock drill with 15% more efficient conversion of hydraulic power to percussion energy, translating directly either to lower fuel consumption or higher penetration rate.

Also, the flushing head is redesigned to ensure easier maintenance and 50% faster shank changes. A major option available for the new rock drill is the patented active stabilizer for autonomically adjusted damping control and perfect bit-to-rock contact. This solution ensures consistently optimal hammer strikes for easy collaring and predictable drilling behavior.

The updated Pantera DP1510i also makes the operator’s life easier with advanced digital solutions: the RockPulse system to ensure optimized drill bit response, increased tool life and feed level adjustment; the iClean option to provide an easy automated drilling sequence through the overburden; and feed-to-tram automatics to enable fast and easy transition from the drilling position to tramming position with a single button push.

Another innovation displayed at Sandvik’s booth was its new battery-electric concept surface drill rig – a testament to the company’s mission to gear its value chain towards net zero emissions. The new battery-electric concept surface drill rig is set to accelerate decarbonization efforts in surface mining. The first in its size class, the BEV can drill holes up to 229 mm in diameter with its DTH hammer and seamlessly blends the autonomy of battery operation with the continuous endurance of a power cable. The battery pack lasts up to one hour of drilling or up to seven hours of tramming. The battery is primarily intended for tramming and drilling individual holes, while the bulk of production relies on power supply via more than 180 metres of tethered cable. Battery operation means more freedom and flexibility, and also higher utilization rates, as the rig can start drilling immediately while the cable is being set up.

The Leopard DI650i Gen2, an even more autonomous and connected diesel-powered, self-contained and crawler-mounted rig for a hole diameter range of 115 to 229 mm, was also launched. This rig features a new MicroFeed system for unprecedented accuracy in feed control. The precise control of the feed force and feed speed will often make a floating sub between the drill string and the rotary head unnecessary – a key value particularly when drilling deep holes and in combination with an RC system. The new rig also includes a new breakout table to eliminate dirt accumulation problems for easier pipe changes and better serviceability.

A major option available for Leopard DI650i Gen2 is the upgraded boom module with an active dampening system, which significantly decreases the stress on the boom and feed components during tramming. This system works with pressure accumulators to extend service life for these components by up to 50%. Leopard DI650i Gen2 also simplifies maintenance with an updated powerpack and extends service intervals in extreme conditions thanks to more robust FRG air intake filters.

See the specifications of all Sandvik rock drills for open pit mines at the Sandvik website.