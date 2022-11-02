Sandvik snaps up mining business of Schenck Process

Swedish engineering group Sandvik AB has bought the mining business of Schenck Process, SP Mining. As one of the market leaders in screening, feeding, screening media and train loading solutions with a strong aftermarket business, SP Mining will not only complement Sandvik’s existing product offering but also benefit from a greater global reach. With the closing, the mining business is to be integrated in the stationary crushing and screening division of Sandvik’s rock processing solutions (SRP) business area.

“Sandvik AB is one of the world’s leading suppliers of equipment, services, and solutions in the area of rock and mineral processing. I am confident that SP Mining has great opportunities for future growth and furthering its potential within the new ownership structure,” says Keith Cochrane, CEO of the Schenck Process Group.

With the sale of the mining business, Schenck Process will sharpen its portfolio and allow the group a more focused growth trajectory, cementing its position as a global solutions provider for the food, chemicals and performance materials industries, as well as infrastructure and energy.

