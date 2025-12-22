Sandvik to build $51M mining service hub in Canada

Sandvik plans to invest about C$51 million ($37 million) to develop a purpose-built mechanical cutting, parts and services facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to support mining customers across Central and Western Canada.

The 51,000-square-foot facility will be built on a portion of a 155-acre site in the North Marquis Industrial Area, east of Highway 11 and north of Marquis Drive, bringing mechanical cutting, parts and services, and aftermarket support under one roof to improve efficiency and collaboration.

Sandvik expects to break ground in February 2026, with operations starting in Q4 2026, supporting growth in Saskatchewan’s potash and uranium sectors as well as gold and copper mining.

“Building on the momentum of our recent Sudbury announcement, this facility is about expanding capability and readiness,” Peter Corcoran, vice-president, sales area Canada, Sandvik Mining, said. He said the Saskatoon site will strengthen Sandvik’s local presence in a key mining region and ensure the company has the capacity and expertise to support customers long term.

The facility will feature workflow-optimized workshop bays for equipment maintenance and component repairs, along with wash bays, staging areas, and cranage and clearance designed for next-generation mechanical cutting equipment.

An integrated warehouse will support parts inventory management and enhance aftermarket service across Central and Western Canada.