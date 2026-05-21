Sandvik to supply more equipment to Aris Mining’s Segovia operation

The Sandvik Toro LH410. Credit: Sandvik

Aris Mining, a Vancouver-based gold producer, has placed another order for underground mining equipment from Sandvik. The machinery will support the company’s Segovia gold operations in Antioquia, Colombia.

According to Sandvik, the order was booked in Q2 of 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin in July. Financial details were not released.

Ricardo Pachón Mantilla, vice-president of Andean and South Cone sales at Sandvik, said this order builds upon the company’s existing relationship with Aris. “Our priority is to continue supporting Aris Mining throughout its growth and expansion, demonstrating the strength of our partnership through quality, commitment and reliability, while further strengthening our long-term business relationship,” Mantilla said.

Aris’ Segovia operation is one of the highest‑grade underground gold mines in the world, with a reserve grade of about 10.7 g/t. The company produced more than 200,000 oz. of gold from the site in 2025 and says it expects annual output to rise to between 265,000 and 300,000 oz. in the coming years.