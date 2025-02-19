Sandvik unveils D50KX drill rig to improve productivity  

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has introduced Sandvik D50KX, the fourth drill rig in its x-series rotary blasthole line. The compact, mid-class drill delivers high productivity for drilling both rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) production blastholes. Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, and technologies for the mining and construction industries.

Sandvik D50KX supports a hole diameter range of 127 to 229 millimeters (5 to 9 inches) and comes equipped with advanced digital connectivity which the company stated will ensure precise, clean blastholes.

Patrick Murphy, president of Rotary Drilling at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, stated, “Sandvik D50KX offers digitally driven, enhanced productivity, helping drill-and-blast operators improve productivity and reduce cost via enhanced digital applications. As demand for our rotary blasthole drills continues to grow, this expansion of our x-series range reinforces our customer-centric approach.”

Sandvik D50KX delivers an extended mast single-pass capacity of 11 metres (36 feet) with a total depth of 20.1 metres (66 feet) and 24,950-kilogram (55,000-pound) weight on bit.

High-precision TIM3D GPS navigation package precisely positions the drill within the predefined pattern, significantly increasing productivity. Sandvik said this advanced technology ensures accurate and efficient drilling operations, optimizing resource utilization and minimizing downtime.

Operators can leverage My Sandvik digital solutions via the Knowledge Box, gaining real-time insights into equipment maintenance, productivity and utilization, while optimizing operations and maximizing return on investment.

The new rig also supports customers’ sustainability needs. Intelligent system load management helps reduce carbon emissions and extend component life, improving operating costs. The compressor control system matches compressor volume to application, reducing fuel burn and resulting environmental impact while improving hole quality. More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.