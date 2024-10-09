Sandvik unveils its most advanced AutoMine operator stations

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions unveiled its most advanced operator stations by demonstrating the latest AutoMine technologies last month at MINExpo in Las Vegas.

These concept desks mark a significant step forward in the evolution of operator stations, where automation and state-of-the-art technology redefine operational control, efficiency, and productivity. They showcased autonomous operation capabilities for underground mining, featuring the AutoMine Core platform for mass mining applications and AutoMine Surface for autonomous blasthole drilling.

The AutoMine concept underground operator desk is capable of simultaneously managing up to four machines. This capacity reflects the optimal number of machines an operator can effectively monitor and maintain in continuous operation. The AutoMine Fleet system can support up to 15 machines concurrently, with an expansion to 30 machines anticipated early next year. This scalability will allow seamless integration of various equipment models within a unified operational area, enhancing both flexibility and operational efficiency.

“While this technology demonstrator is not currently commercially available, Sandvik is committed to collaborating closely with customers through its NextGen program to develop customized solutions that meet their specific operational needs,” said Jouni Koppanen, product line manager, automation at Sandvik.

The AutoMine NextGen program is a major advancement in autonomous mining, delivering solutions that significantly enhance operational flexibility, productivity and safety in self-navigating systems. It builds on more than 20 years of automation expertise, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to advance mining operations. This robust platform integrates seamlessly with modern mines, leveraging 3D sensing technologies such as LiDAR and IMU-enhanced SLAM for enhanced precision, mapping and route planning based on pre-recorded mine maps. By improving environmental awareness and optimizing performance, this technology significantly enhances efficiency in underground mining operations.

