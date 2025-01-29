Sandvik unveils new intelligent single-boom underground drill 

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is introducing Sandvik DD312i, a new intelligent, compact, and automated single-boom jumbo.

Capitalizing on 20 years of drilling legacy from Axera D05 to Sandvik DD311, Sandvik DD312i now joins Sandvik’s i-series range of intelligent development drills.

Sandvik DD312i is a versatile drill for face drilling, cross cutting, and bolting. Users can use the new tool in development and production drilling in room and pillar, cut and fill, stoping or caving mining methods​.

Sandvik DD312i is a compact machine suitable for medium-to-large sized underground drifts; its compact carrier with canopy or cabin options and its small cornering profile allows it to fit into the tightest operations​. Sandvik DD312i features the modern, ergonomic, and spacious cabin now standard across the 400i and 300i series drills.

The company designed the new tool for mines seeking more tons with maximum profitability. Miners can enjoy up to 50 percent increased drilling accuracy, up to 26 percent more drilling coverage and up to 20 percent more productivity when combined with Sandvik’s scalable automation packages for drills.

Jean François Haen, product manager for Sandvik’s 300-range of single-boom development drills and bolters, commented, “During field testing with La Cantera in Mexico, Sandvik DD312i demonstrated up to 28 percent increased total productivity, better service life for tools and lower bits and consumables consumption. La Cantera’s maintenance manager highlighted the strong savings on feed buffers, water hoses and rock tools during the testing period, and the operators were impressed by the easy transition to Sandvik i-series drills.”

Sandvik will simultaneously launch the Sandvik DD312i Digital Driller training simulator for fast and easy operator training before the machine arrives at site. Sandvik DD312i is also compatible with Sandvik’s underground drilling digital offering including Sandvik DrillConnect and iSURE 9.0. More information is posted on www.Home.Sandvik.com.