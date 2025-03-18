Sandvik unveils performance upgrades for narrow vein development drill 

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions – a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading global supplier of equipment and tools for the mining and construction industries – has introduced a drilling performance upgrade package for Sandvik DD210 narrow vein underground drill rig. Sandvik DD210 is a compact and versatile single-boom electro-hydraulic jumbo for tunneling and mining development in cross sections up to 24 m².

With its narrow vein carrier and compact telescopic drilling module, this simple drill is ideal for operations in confined areas. Sandvik DD210 upgrade features the THC561 control system for robust and efficient drilling controls. The THC561 control system together with RDX5 rock drill offers higher drilling performance, with a 15 percent gain in penetration rate when compared to the previous version. Operators can also enjoy extended component lifetime with reduced wear on the rock drill and rock tools.

The upgraded version of Sandvik DD210 is more robust, featuring a new carrier while retaining the same versatility and mobility in confined tunnels. The new carrier offers better serviceability and maintenance from the ground level, plus improved safety for operators with options such as Access Protector and Stage V engine. The optional Narrow Vein package offers a boom fitted with double roll over and telescopic feed for face drilling, cross cutting, bolting or long hole applications.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.