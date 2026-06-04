Sandvik wins US$70M order for 45‑unit fleet in Botswana

Sandvik's Toro TH663i truck. Credit: Sandvik

JCHX Mining Management, a China-based mining contractor, has booked an order with Sandvik for a 45-unit fleet of underground mining equipment for MMG’s Khoemacau copper mine in northwest Botswana.

According to Sandvik, the order was placed in Q2 of 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin in August 2026 and finish in April 2030. The contract is valued at roughly US$70 million.

The order includes Toro trucks and loaders, drill rigs, production drills, raise-boring equipment and utility units. The company said the loaders and long-hole drill rigs will come equipped with its AutoMine platform, along with productivity and remote monitoring services.

David Wang, the JCHX global account manager at Sandvik, said, "We’re proud that our local, regional and global support model has been recognized by JCHX, along with our agility in adapting to their evolving needs as the project develops."

Wang Xiancheng, the chair of JCHX, added, "Our long-standing relationship is built on trust, and Sandvik has proven time and again that it fulfills its commitments."

Since 2025, Sandvik has secured orders with JCHX of more than US$100 million.

MMG’s Khoemacau copper mine is located in the Kalahari copper-belt, one of southern Africa’s highest-potential regions. The site’s Zone 5 underground mine and Boseto processing plant have an annual copper concentrate production of 43,000 to 53,000 tonnes with the potential to achieve up to 60,000 tonnes, according to MMG.