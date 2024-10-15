Sandvik’s new electric modular platform for Toro loaders, trucks introduced

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions introduced an electric modular platform for its Toro underground loaders and trucks last month at MINExpo in Las Vegas. The modular platform approach is expected to meet the diverse needs arising from the ongoing electric transition across Sandvik’s global customer base.

With the modular platform for loaders and trucks, Sandvik aims to increase customer productivity, improve safety, and support ​environmental sustainability while efficiently moving ore. The vast range of customer needs requires agility and a multitude of co-existing technologies, as individual mines are adopting new technologies at varying paces.

The backbone of the platform is the electric driveline. Built around it, the modular approach will cover all key machine elements starting from high-level architecture and continuing to the detailed module designs. Practical examples of modules include operator environment, critical steel structures and hydraulic systems, among others. Sandvik’s own BEV battery modules and charging stations complete the ecosystem.

The modular electric platform will deliver numerous customer benefits. Maximizing new and existing commonalities and utilizing the best proven designs from a half-century of experience will facilitate a smooth transfer from one technology to another. Standardized components will enable efficient parts inventory and similarities in different product variants will facilitate management at mine sites. In addition to delivering equipment and parts, Sandvik is committed to supporting its customers with building and training throughout their journey.

Sandvik showcased elements of its modular platform, including its 60-plus-tonne diesel-electric demonstrator truck based on the industry-leading Toro TH663i truck. The demonstrator has served as a test unit in underground environments, and site acceptance tests are expected to start in the third quarter 2025.

Sandvik’s showcased truck is equipped with a dump box made with SSAB Zero steel. A box made with this steel produces 70% fewer cradle-to-gate CO 2 emissions than production of a traditional box, while the steel quality is the same. This special steel box is available as an option for Toro TH551i and Toro TH663i trucks.

As a new concept, Sandvik presented a trolley module for a BEV truck. Trolley-electric trucks are expected to be used in large truck applications where the traffic flow is predictable, ramps are long, and fleets are big. A timeline for commercial availability is pending customer interest towards testing and adopting the technology.

On the BEV front, Sandvik showcased its newest battery module for loaders and trucks, which has 36% more energy and runtime compared to the previous version. The module utilizes the same LFP chemistry as the previous versions. Battery deliveries including these new modules will start later this year.

For charging the batteries, Sandvik enhanced its charging station with new branding. The charging station is already included in Sandvik’s standard load and haul offering.

