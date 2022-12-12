Sayona given final permit for NAL restart

Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA; OTC: SYAXF) is on track to become the only lithium concentrate producer in Quebec with the award of […]
By Moosa Imran December 12, 2022 At 2:10 pm
Sayona Quebec added the North American Lithium project to its holdings near Val d’Or. Credit: Sayona Mining.

Topics

Commodities

Tags

Companies

Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA; OTC: SYAXF) is on track to become the only lithium concentrate producer in Quebec with the award of the final permit for the restart of the NAL lithium project in Quebec. Production is to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The latest regulatory approval is among more than 130 permits needed to resume mining operations obtained from provincial and federal government authorities, including the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

NAL comprises 19 contiguous claims covering 582.31 and one mining lease, covering approximately 700 hectares. It is situated in La Corne township in Quebec’s Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The project lies 60 km north of the city of Val d’Or and near Sayona’s Authier lithium project.

NAL is a brownfield open pit mining operation with a concentrator, with more than $400 million having been invested in the operation by previous owners, including a carbonate plant. The existing plant has nameplate capacity to produce up to 220,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate or 30,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent per year.

For more information, visit www.SayonaMining.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Dec 13 2022 - Dec 13 2022
NY SME’s 3rd Thought Leaders in Mining symposium LOOKING FORWARD – HOW TO BEST MANAGE RISKS IMPACTING MINERAL, ENERGY AND MINING SUPPLY CHAINS
Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 14 2023
Physical Conference – Middle East Drilling & Completions 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 15 2023
Geo Week

Related Posts