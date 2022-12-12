Sayona given final permit for NAL restart

Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA; OTC: SYAXF) is on track to become the only lithium concentrate producer in Quebec with the award of the final permit for the restart of the NAL lithium project in Quebec. Production is to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The latest regulatory approval is among more than 130 permits needed to resume mining operations obtained from provincial and federal government authorities, including the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

NAL comprises 19 contiguous claims covering 582.31 and one mining lease, covering approximately 700 hectares. It is situated in La Corne township in Quebec’s Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The project lies 60 km north of the city of Val d’Or and near Sayona’s Authier lithium project.

NAL is a brownfield open pit mining operation with a concentrator, with more than $400 million having been invested in the operation by previous owners, including a carbonate plant. The existing plant has nameplate capacity to produce up to 220,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate or 30,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent per year.

