SCG Process offering corrosion resistant non-metallic pumps

SCG Process has announced a new distribution agreement to represent the full line of non-metallic Munsch horizontal pumps, vertical cantilever pumps and vertical chemical pumps that are ideal for pumping corrosive fluids including acids, alkalis, chemically-contaminated fluids, and scrubbing liquids.

Corrosive fluids can result in frequent pump failures and pose health and safety concerns for facility staff. Munsch pumps feature innovative thick-walled plastic casings and durable non-metallic mechanical seals to ensure resistance to chemical corrosion. Munsch pumps are in use in a variety of metal finishing industries, mineral processing sites, smelting facilities, chemical production and general industrial sites throughout Canada due to their robust construction, energy efficiency, ease of maintenance, and low lifecycle costs.

“Munsch is a global leader in the manufacturing of non-metallic pumps, and we are pleased to add their products to our portfolio,” said James Davis, VP of sales and marketing at SCG Process. “We have built a leading portfolio of OEM pump solutions in Canada, and the addition of MUNSCH products helps ensure that our customers have access to the best products for their fluid processing challenges.”

Germany-based Munsch has been designing, manufacturing and servicing non-metallic pumps for more than 55 years and has established a global installation base. A vertically integrated manufacturer with modern facilities and highly automated production capabilities, MUNSCH works closely with end-users to develop tailored pump solutions that set the standard for ease of handling, safety and efficiency.

