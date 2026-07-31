Searcher updates mobile app for real‑time seismic intel

Searcher Live is currently available for iOS and Android devices. Credit: Searcher

Searcher Seismic, a geoscience and mining data company, has launched an updated version of its Searcher Live mobile application for tracking survey activity, vessel movements and exploration intelligence.

According to a company news release, the app’s updates were aimed at streamlining the interface, making it quicker to identify seismic activity and the companies involved in exploration programs.

"Access to timely, reliable intelligence is increasingly important in today's exploration environment,” said Searcher’s managing director Alan Hopping. “Searcher Live provides a valuable real-time snapshot of industry activity while demonstrating the depth of insight and analysis available through SeisIntel.”

SeisIntel is the company’s proprietary real-time seismic mapping software. It uses an automatic identification system to capture 2D and 3D seismic projects, compiling the information into a single database. Traditionally available only through its desktop application, Searcher says the Searcher Live app gives users a “convenient entry point to the broader SeisIntel ecosystem.”