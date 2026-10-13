Seeq, Applied Computing partner on industrial AI for energy operations

The solution is designed to help customers detect anomalies. Credit: Seeq, Applied Computing

Seeq is combining its artificial intelligence (AI) platform with Applied Computing’s Orbital, a physics-grounded detection and diagnosis system, to help improve efficiency, emissions and reliability across the energy sector.

Under the agreement, Orbital will identify equipment and process issues across industrial systems, and Seeq will provide analytics for teams to use to investigate those findings and visualize operational data. The solution is designed to help customers detect anomalies.

“By bringing together physics-based AI and advanced industrial analytics, Applied Computing and Seeq can help operations teams turn complex data into faster, more robust decisions,” said Lisa Graham, Seeq’s CEO. “Both companies are committed to building and supporting an industrial AI ecosystem for our customers.”

“Orbital was built to detect and diagnose issues in the world's most complex energy environments, and Seeq gives operations teams a powerful way to investigate, contextualize and act on what it finds,” said Dan Jeavons, Applied Computing’s president. “This partnership closes the loop between physics-grounded AI insight and the daily decisions that determine plant performance and it reflects our shared commitment to an open industrial AI ecosystem.”

The companies said they also plan to explore a bidirectional integration between Orbital and Seeq, enabling shared context and more streamlined AI-driven investigations.

For more information, visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeq-and-applied-computing-partner-to-advance-industrial-ai-for-energy-operations-302907097.html