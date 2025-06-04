Seequent offers major update to its Leapfrog mining tech

Seequent – the Bentley subsurface company – has launched a significant update to its Leapfrog technology for mining. This release enhances the 3D geological modelling and mineral resource estimation tool with improved workflows and faster processes, helping users boost productivity and make better decisions. The integration of Leapfrog with Seequent Evo, a cloud-based platform for geoscience collaboration and data management, marks a revolutionary step towards cloud hybridisation for this industry-leading tool.

Leapfrog 2025.1 simplifies geological modelling and resource estimation for mining customers. The latest advancements in Leapfrog Geo improve structural workflows, enabling users to create and interpret structural trends faster and more effectively. These enhancements help users better understand mineralization, identify new targets, and refine infill drilling plans. For Leapfrog Edge users, particularly those managing large-scale resource modelling projects, new features allow users to copy estimators across multiple domains with just one action, making multi-domain estimates quicker and more flexible.

Dr Rachel Murtagh, manager of product management for geology, geostatistics and data science, for Seequent, said: “At Seequent, we are committed to empowering geoscience-driven industries to address critical challenges with greater efficiency and intelligence. As project complexity increases and economic and ESG pressures intensify, we continue to advance our solutions to meet evolving demands.

She added: “This Leapfrog release introduces significant updates to the structural trend’s usability, visualisation and data handling, and other features, to deliver immediate value to our mining and exploration customers. Leapfrog’s integration to the Seequent Evo platform and its applications, BlockSync and Driver, represents a generational change in the way we will add value for our customers.”



Leapfrog 2025.1 streamlines 3D modelling and resource estimation for mining and exploration projects, helping users create and refine models more efficiently.

The updated structural trends allow faster modelling with fewer manual adjustments, saving time and improving geological accuracy. These trends provide a clearer representation of implicitly modelled surfaces and volumes by matching the input data’s actual extents. The refreshed interface includes new controls for filtering data and adjusting clustering settings, along with an editable visual representation of structural trends for improved usability.

Face mapping now integrates seamlessly with polylines, enabling users to append new field mapping data to existing polylines and manage them as single objects within Leapfrog projects.

Improvements in data preparation, visualization, and analysis include standardized legend coloring, faster filtering of block models using closed mesh volume filters, and combined processing of mixed data sources like drilling intervals and surface mapping data. These updates reduce rework and enhance efficiency across datasets.

For cross-sections, users can now switch between orthogonal and illustrative projections to better communicate data. Illustrative projections work well for reports aimed at non-technical audiences, while orthogonal projections provide precise data for contractors and technical stakeholders. Additional updates include query filters for rendering specific sections of polylines and offset labels for drillholes on sections.

Leapfrog Edge offers new features to make resource estimation faster and more consistent. The Copy Domained Estimations tool lets users replicate estimation parameters, such as variograms and search ellipses, across multiple domains with a single action. This simplifies the estimation process, particularly when paired with Volume Rotation Attribution, which retains domain-specific orientations like dip and azimuth throughout resource modelling workflows.

Seequent has fully integrated Leapfrog 2025.1 with its cloud-based platform, Seequent Evo, to enable centralized collaboration and smarter decision-making. This integration supports connected workflows with Evo’s applications, such as BlockSync for block model data management and Driver for rapid data analysis of drilling datasets.

Dr Murtagh says, “With the availability of Seequent Evo, Leapfrog 2025.1 will become a cloud-integrated application, unlocking capabilities previously limited or unavailable to the desktop environment. Leapfrog, enabled by Evo, will break new ground in data management and collaboration, data-driven geological modelling, geostatistical applications and block model management by leveraging cloud processing, computing and connectivity.”



For more information on Leapfrog updates, see: Leapfrog Geo: https://www.seequent.com/products-solutions/leapfrog-geo/ and Leapfrog Edge: https://www.seequent.com/products-solutions/leapfrog-edge/