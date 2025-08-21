Seequent streams core images to Leapfrog to advance geological modelling

Seequent has expanded the capabilities of its 3D geological modelling solution, Leapfrog, introducing streaming of high-resolution core imagery directly into the modelling interface from its cloud-based, advanced image analysis product, Imago.

“It also leverages recent advancements we’ve made in Imago, including machine learning capabilities that add value to core imagery,” says product manager geology Ryan Lee. “These valuable insights now appear in Leapfrog, adding spatial context to core imagery in a way that was previously not possible.”

Imago enables users to easily access, collaborate on, and validate geoscientific images, adding value through functionality such as its machine learning-enabled AutoCrop, which provides a linearized downhole reconstruction of core images to show core as it was in-situ. With this geoscientific imagery directly accessible in Leapfrog 2025.2, users can seamlessly view images within the context of their geological model and examine core photos closely without needing to switch applications, supporting faster, more informed modelling decisions.

Extracting more value from core imagery

Leapfrog 2025.2 enables the extraction of significantly more value from logging data. The ease of access to core imagery from Imago speeds up the modelling process and, when coupled with Imago’s advanced image analysis powered by machine learning, delivers maximum insights by transforming image data into knowledge.

