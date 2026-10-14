Seequent unveils AI-solution for drill core analysis

Imago image analysis results showing core condition, fracture polylines and cropping boundaries on diamond-drilled core. Credit: Seequent

Seequent, a subsidiary of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based image analysis add-on to its Imago platform, a cloud-based platform for cataloguing core imagery.

With the new AI system, Seequent says geologists can analyze drill core imagery in minutes instead of days or weeks. In one example, the company says its AI processed 600 metres of core imagery in two minutes and generated depth-referenced drilling data.

“Every core tray represents a substantial investment, yet core logging has traditionally been a manual, qualitative process, with results influenced by the training, experience, time and resources available to the geologist or core logger,” said Tim Schurr, Seequent’s product line manager for drilling data. “By applying AI within Imago's established workflow, Imago image analysis brings repeatability to the process, helping organisations save time and money while improving the consistency of the data captured,” he added.

The company says all geological data will remain securely managed within the Imago environment. Customers retain control over their data, but can choose to feed it into the AI-system.

For more information, visit: https://www.seequent.com/products-solutions/imago/