Seismic program targets energy, geological and mineral exploration in Egyptian waters

Viridien and SLB have signed an agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to launch a large multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition and imaging program in Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean offshore. The partners said the project, the largest of its kind in the region, will combine their OBN expertise to deliver an extensive subsurface dataset for Egypt and international exploration partners.

Viridien is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that focuses on scientific innovation to address natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges.

Project leaders said the dataset will give explorers and investors a clearer understanding of the region’s complex subsurface, help identify new exploration opportunities, inform assessments of geological and mining potential, and support Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub. Data acquisition is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

"The Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean has great potential for development but features some of the most challenging environments for seismic imaging owing to the complex faulting and the Messinian evaporite layer that masks deep reservoirs formed from complex channel sand bodies. We are pleased to work with our partners, Viridien and SLB, who have decades of specialized imaging expertise in the region and will apply their cutting-edge technologies to deliver the clearest insight into the subsurface to help operators better evaluate and prioritize opportunities," Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, chairman of EGAS, said.

“This agreement with SLB and EGAS marks a significant milestone for Viridien, giving new momentum to our commitment to Egypt as a key partner with over 30 years of in-country operating experience. Expanding our multi-client data library into the Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean with our advanced OBN imaging technologies will help showcase Egypt’s subsurface opportunities to the world," Dechun Lin, head of earth data for Viridien, said.

