Senix launches e-commerce website to showcase ultrasonic sensors

Senix – a leading manufacturer of non-contact ultrasonic sensors for distance measurement and liquid level applications since 1990 – has launched a newly redesigned website, www.Senix.com. The revamped site provides visitors with a modern, user-friendly online shopping experience, as well as product information, support resources, and industry-specific solutions.

The new website reflects Senix’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Whether visitors are searching for rugged industrial sensors, environmental monitoring solutions, or customized level measurement or distance-ranging tools, the new platform makes it easier than ever to explore Senix’s ultrasonic sensors, accessories, and support materials.

Users of the new website will find: Streamlined Navigation: A simplified menu and clean layout help users find what they need faster—whether it's product specs, application guides, or technical support, Mobile Optimization: The site’s fully responsive design ensures seamless browsing across desktops, tablets, and phones. Enhanced Product Pages: Detailed product descriptions, downloadable datasheets, and improved search functionality help customers choose the right sensor for their needs. Support Hub: The expanded resource section features video tutorials, how-to guides, FAQs, and one-click access to contact Senix customer support with questions. Easy Contact and Quote Requests: Visitors can connect with sales and technical teams and request a quote via form, email, or phone call.

Samantha Jackman of Senix said: “Ultrasonic sensors are made simple at the new Senix.com. This update makes it easy to learn about ultrasonics and the ToughSonic brand—plus make online purchases—in just minutes. It also serves as a valuable resource for engineers, resellers, and industry professionals who rely on us for high-performance sensing solutions.”

Visit the new website at www.Senix.com.