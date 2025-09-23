Servicing the conveyor cleaning blade  

The need for conveyor belt cleaning is well established. Excessive fugitive material can reduce component and belt life by as much as 30%. A multiple belt cleaner system accounts for less than 5% of overall belt wear, providing a significant benefit.

Effective monitoring and maintenance are crucial to conveyor safety. The buildup of carryback from inadequate belt cleaning can elevate the likelihood of workers accidentally getting injured by a moving belt during cleaning.

It may sound simple, but tuning a belt cleaning system to operate safely and effectively requires a significant amount of knowledge and skill. Some manufacturers offer factory-trained personnel and replacement parts to provide expert maintenance for optimal performance and longer component life.

Safe service

Regardless of the application, experts recommend two or more cleaners per discharge (primary, secondary, tertiary). In addition to providing better cleaning with multiple cleaners, redundancy can extend the service window. However, the blade composition must match the needs of the application.

A trained service technician understands the hazards associated with maintaining belt cleaners. Maintenance includes tensioner adjustments, removing buildup on the blade, cleaning spillage under the system, and replacing the worn blade. With only a few exceptions, all cleaner maintenance must be conducted following lockout, tagout, blockout, and testout (LO/TO/BO/TO) procedures.

Reputable manufacturers design their cleaners and tensioners to achieve optimal cleaning performance relative to blade wear. It may seem counterintuitive, but if the cleaner isn’t performing well, increasing cleaning pressure can actually exacerbate the problem. Maintenance personnel must understand these phenomena and know how and when to adjust each style of cleaner, adjusting blade materials and cleaning pressures for different seasons or ROM (run of mine) conditions.

One primary cleaner design called Cleanscrape requires only initial tensioning and virtually no maintenance after installation. It features a matrix of tungsten carbide scrapers installed diagonally to create a 3-dimensional curve around the head pulley and typically provides up to four times the service life of urethane cleaners.

Inspection and monitoring

Monitoring systems can track component wear and notify the service technician and/or operations personnel via Wi-Fi or cellular service about upcoming service needs. The technology will also send an alert through a mobile app and computer dashboard in the event of any adverse conditions. This relieves staff from having to physically inspect multiple systems on a regular basis, freeing them to perform other essential tasks.

Conclusion

It is crucial to choose a supplier with trained and experienced service technicians who understand the equipment and safety procedures and can respond quickly to customer needs. Automated monitoring equipment alleviates some of the issues with blade wear and provides data and alerts when blades require servicing. Proactive maintenance reduces labor costs and enhances safety. Considering a managed service program can boost productivity and lower the cost of operation.

Chris Schmelzer has 21 years of service with Martin Engineering. Currently the director of conveyor products, he began as a product specialist and has held roles of increasing responsibility in product management, product development, and project management within the company. Chris’s international experience includes assignments in China and Mexico and he is bilingual in both English and Spanish. He holds BS and MBA degrees from Western Illinois University.