Sew-Eurodrive now offers GearOil by Sew-Eurodrive in heavy industry gear units

Sew-Eurodrive announced that Gear oil by Sew-Euro drive is now available as an option with its heavy industry gear units. This synthetic lubricant, formulated and tested by Sew-Eurodrive engineers specifically for Sew-Eurodrive gear geometries and thermal loads, is now offered as part of the factory build and service ecosystem for products such as the X.e and MC-series gear units.



Austin Burdette, IG product manager for Sew-Eurodrive, USA, said: “This marks a significant evolution in how we deliver our industrial gear solutions. By offering GearOil by Sew-Eurodrive directly within our heavy-duty gearbox line, we’re giving customers a complete, performance-optimized system from day one.”



GearOil by Sew-Eurodriveis a high-performance synthetic oil designed to meet the mechanical, thermal, and sealing requirements of Sew-Eurodrive’s most demanding gear units. It ensures longer life, fewer oil changes, and greater thermal stability, especially in applications where uptime is critical.



The key benefits of GearOil by Sew-Eurodrive include optimized wear protection from the moment the system starts up through the entire duty cycle, ensuring components last longer under demanding conditions. The oil delivers exceptional thermal performance, making it ideally suited for systems that use splash, pressure, or oil-to-air cooling. Additionally, GearOil is fully compatible with Sew-Eurodrive’s pressure lubrication systems, splash lubrication configurations, and oil-to-air cooling assemblies, providing system-wide compatibility. A further advantage is the elimination of the initial 500-hour oil change on X.e and MC-series gear units, simplifying maintenance for operators.

This integrated solution is ideally suited for demanding applications such as mining and aggregate conveyors, steel and metals processing, pulp and paper manufacturing, water treatment, and energy systems. It is specifically designed for environments where uptime and reliability are absolutely essential.

More information is posted on www.SewEurodrive.com.