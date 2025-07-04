Simformotion and Fletcher launch simulator for operator safety in underground mining.

In a significant step forward for operator and mine site safety, Simformotion and J.H. Fletcher have announced the release of a next-generation high-reach scaler simulator. This cutting-edge solution is designed to equip mining professionals with the skills necessary to safely and efficiently operate underground scaling equipment within the safety of a virtual environment.

Simformotion is a recognized leader in heavy equipment simulators and J.H. Fletcher is a cornerstone in underground mining innovation since 1937.

The Fletcher High-Reach Scaler simulator immerses trainees in a realistic underground mine with precise replication of real-world conditions. It uses authentic controls, VR-enhanced visuals for depth perception, and motion platforms to help trainees master complex maneuvers and tipping points.

Ben Hardman, vice president of sales at Fletcher, said: “Mining is evolving, and so must the tools we use. This simulator bridges education and industry, empowering professionals and students alike to lead the way in safer, smarter mining.”

The simulator enables trainees to perform machine exercises such as pre-operational inspections, startup and shutdown procedures, tramming, positioning, and scaling techniques. These exercises teach operators to identify and remove unstable rock and debris from tunnel roofs and walls, minimizing the risk of falls or collapses before personnel or machinery enter.

SimU Campus tracks and reports performance through a user-friendly dashboard, providing actionable insights for instructors and trainees to monitor progress and address weaknesses.

SimScholars integrates an online curriculum with instructor guides, videos, interactive quizzes, and other resources, supporting both classroom and remote learning environments.

Lara Aaron, CEO of Simformotion, said: “We recognize the urgent need for skilled, safety-conscious operators in today’s mining operations. Our simulator allows companies to build their workforce confidently, knowing that their trainees are gaining hands-on experience without any safety compromise.”

Simformotion emphasizes that simulation-based remote learning not only enhances safety but also eliminates the need to take expensive equipment out of production for classroom purposes. Operators can practice anytime and anywhere, reducing onboarding times and accelerating readiness for live operation.

More information is posted on www.Simformotion.com/fletcher-simulators.