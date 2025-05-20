Simformotion unveils new Fletcher simulator for training in underground mines

Simformotion LLC – a leader in heavy equipment simulator training technology – announced the release of the new Fletcher simulators high reach scaler simulator.

Set in an underground mining environment, the state-of-the-art high reach scaler simulator creates a realistic environment for operators. The Fletcher simulators system features authentic Fletcher controls and machine exercises developed so operators can learn real-world scaler applications in the safety of a virtual environment. The simulator provides multiple exercises, a motion system to help operators learn tipping points, and VR, which gives learners greater depth perception while practicing maneuvers and techniques.

The multiple exercises teach operators to conduct a proper pre-operation machine inspection, ensuring operational conditions. Operators learn correct start-up and shut-down procedures and how to accurately and efficiently remove loose or unstable rock and debris from tunnel walls and roofs with the scaler, helping to ensure mine site safety and prevent falls or collapses before other machines and workers enter the area.

The exercises also include teaching learners how to safely and effectively tram the scaler, position the machine, scaling operations and much more. While operators practice their newly learned skills, the system's built-in reporting software, SimU Campus, records their simulation sessions and generates reports on an easy-to-read, user-friendly dashboard.

Aaron added: "We recognize that safety in mine operations is critical, which is why the new Fletcher simulators high reach scaler system teaches operators how to accurately, efficiently and safely remove loose or unstable rock and debris from tunnel walls and roofs. This procedure helps ensure the mine is safe before other workers and machines enter the area. As operators learn and practice the real-world skills on the authentic Fletcher controls, they also stay safe in the virtual, simulated mine environment. We frequently hear of the challenges mining operations have in finding operators. Fletcher simulators help companies build their own workforce with knowledgeable, skilled operators."

The system also features a companion SimScholars online curriculum and a one-to-one match with the simulator exercises. This tool can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. The interactive, turn-key curriculum solution features instructor guides, videos, quizzes and more. By integrating SimScholars curriculum, operators experience a unique, blended learning experience.

Correct machine operation leads to increased safety, production, and cost savings. Company officials said that simulation is a safe alternative to using actual machines to orient operators on mining equipment. Learners can practice anytime and anywhere using the Fletcher simulators high reach scaler simulator.

More information is posted on www.SimFormotion.com.