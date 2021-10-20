SKF commits to net zero supply chain by 2050

SKF has made a formal commitment to have a supply chain with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



Rickard Gustafson, president and CEO, said in a release: “Having already made significant progress on our journey to reducing emissions from our own operations to net zero by 2030, we are today committing to an even more ambitious goal, spanning our full supply chain.”



As milestones towards the new 2050 goal, SKF commits to reduce CO 2 emissions in its supply chain by 45% by 2035 and by 60% by 2040. In addition, SKF has pledged to source at least 40% of steel from carbon neutral steel plants by 2040 and to reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2040.

SKF has already taken an important step towards this goal by investing in more energy efficient manufacturing processes and requiring energy intensive suppliers of steel and forgings to adopt the ISO 50001 standard for systematic energy management. Eighty-five per cent of all suppliers in scope now have this certification.



From 2022, SKF’s manufacturing site in Gothenburg, Sweden will reach net zero status. This will be achieved by using green energy and investing in more energy efficient processes. Two other SKF sites have already achieved this goal – Tudela in Spain and Steyr in Austria.

Visit www.SKF.com.