SKF offers the most powerful diagnostic tool, Microlog Analyzer dBX

In an effort to support customers in optimizing their maintenance activities based on condition monitoring, SKF has launched the Microlog Analyzer dBX.  […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 10, 2023 At 1:20 pm
The SKF Microlog Analyzer dBX. SKF photo

Topics

Tags

Companies

In an effort to support customers in optimizing their maintenance activities based on condition monitoring, SKF has launched the Microlog Analyzer dBX. 

The dBX is a monitoring and diagnostic tool for standalone troubleshooting and predictive maintenance. When used as part of a condition monitoring solution, the analyzer can detect issues with rotating machinery.  

The device allows the user to carry out a range of tasks including impact tests, digital recording, modal analysis, multi-plane balancing, and cross channel phase. It aims to provide information and insights of customers’ rotating asset health. It is also compatible with other software provided by SKF, allowing for additional optimization.  

The analyzer is backwards compatible with SKF’s proven existing Microlog CMXA series and adds new technology including a 26-cm screen that can display up to six measurement windows at the same time, and an embedded camera. It also features a hybrid touch and keypad control as well as a simplified navigation, making it more comfortable and easier to use. 

To learn more, visit www.SKF.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 29 2023 - May 30 2023
BATTERY MINERALS & SUPPLY CHAIN 2023
Jun 06 2023 - Jun 08 2023
Canadian Mining Expo
Jun 12 2023 - Jun 12 2023
International Summit on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials
Jun 15 2023 - Jun 17 2023
International Summit on Environmental Science and Engineering