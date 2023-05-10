SKF offers the most powerful diagnostic tool, Microlog Analyzer dBX

In an effort to support customers in optimizing their maintenance activities based on condition monitoring, SKF has launched the Microlog Analyzer dBX.

The dBX is a monitoring and diagnostic tool for standalone troubleshooting and predictive maintenance. When used as part of a condition monitoring solution, the analyzer can detect issues with rotating machinery.

The device allows the user to carry out a range of tasks including impact tests, digital recording, modal analysis, multi-plane balancing, and cross channel phase. It aims to provide information and insights of customers’ rotating asset health. It is also compatible with other software provided by SKF, allowing for additional optimization.

The analyzer is backwards compatible with SKF’s proven existing Microlog CMXA series and adds new technology including a 26-cm screen that can display up to six measurement windows at the same time, and an embedded camera. It also features a hybrid touch and keypad control as well as a simplified navigation, making it more comfortable and easier to use.

To learn more, visit www.SKF.com.