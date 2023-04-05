SmithCo trailers solving the distance dilemma

When transporting ore more than seven to 10 km, costs add up. Hauling longer distances creates even greater challenges, posing a dilemma when considering satellite sites. Traditional haul trucks are expensive and are not suited for distance hauls. But there is a solution.

Going the Distance in Baffinland

SmithCo tipper mine trailers are engineered for off-road distance hauling and have been solving the distance haul dilemma for years. These rugged compact trailers have been used at Baffinland operations since 2015 to move iron ore more than 100 km from the mine to the port.

Transport Heavy Hauls

Tractor trailers are the most efficient form of transporting heavy loads. These tough tipper trailers haul up to 100 metric ton payloads or up to 200 metric tons with trained trailers. Accessing remote pockets of ore and returning to a central processing plant is feasible with SmithCo side dumps. These trailers can dump over barriers, berms or into crusher chutes. SmithCo trailers are built to stand up to the harshest environments with optional hydraulic suspensions to eliminate freeze-ups and tackle washboard roads with optimal load distribution.

Compact, Quicker, Lower Cost

The smaller footprint of a tipper mine trailer allows operation in areas too small for traditional haul trucks. The optimized design lowers costs from purchase to production and in between. These trailers offer significant savings compared to larger haul trucks since they can haul on smaller roads with mine-rated tires. If the unit must dump in other locations, it is also possible to use the same offload point as a refill station before heading back. These units have much quicker return speeds to move more material per shift and dramatically lower fuel costs.

