SMS Equipment begins demolition for new Timmins facility

SMS Equipment, one of the largest Komatsu dealears in the world, is making room to grow. Its old facilities have been demolished, and the new facility location is to be built at 4088 and 4011 Highway 101 West, Timmins, Ont. It will be home to a new conventional steel constructed building with approximately 1,210 sq. metres of office space and roughly 2,135 sq. metres of shop area.

The shop will feature five service bays with two bridge cranes; one wash bay; two heavy-duty welding bays with two bridge cranes; and an exterior runway.

This unique facility is the first SMS Equipment building to share mining, welding and construction services in one location, at the same time increasing production capacity, full-service support, and cross-industry service from a single location. The company is taking advantage of continued growth in all sectors and the need to meet low-carbon emissions.

“With the expansion into a new facility, SMS Equipment will be recruiting for many high-quality jobs and enthusiastically looking to hire skilled personnel to support the operations,” said Curtis Westcott, operations manager for the Timmins branch. "The new facility will enable us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and better serve our customers coast to coast.”

“Timmins is an important economic hub in the region. SMS Equipment is excited to greatly expand our capability in Timmins to enable an increase in our participation in the many projects and development in this part of Ontario,” added Charles-Andre Lalonde, general manager, operations for the East Region. “SMS Equipment operates in 42 locations across Canada and we have built strong relationships in every city and town that we call home.”

SMS Equipment intends to break ground in the late spring once the frost has thawed and expects construction to take approximately 18 to 24 months.

In the meantime, core facilities teams are evaluating green solutions to ensure the building offers sustainable benefits, such as upgrading insulation, optimizing natural light, and using motion sensors to increase energy efficiency.

