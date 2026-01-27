SMS seeks growth in Europe leveraging decades of mining experience

Canadian heavy equipment dealer SMS Equipment announced its expansion into Europe by acquiring Suomen Rakennuskone Oy, one of Finland’s leading distributors of construction and mining machinery. The company said the purchase extends SMS Equipment’s global footprint, which already includes operations in Alaska and Mongolia. The company describes itself as the world's largest independent Komatsu dealer, providing equipment, technology integration, parts, service and support tailored to customer operations.

"The acquisition of Suomen Rakennuskone Oy represents an important milestone in our international growth. Through the expansion, we're able to extend our depth of expertise developed in global mining and construction segments, and work with Suomen Rakennuskone Oy to further develop these industries in Finland. Together, we will evolve our global capabilities and strengthen the value we deliver to all our customers," Robin Heard, SMS Equipment president and CEO, said.

Established in 1992, Suomen Rakennuskone Oy offers heavy equipment sales, maintenance, parts, training and technical support across Finland. Headquartered in Pirkkala, the company operates branches in Kempele, Kuopio, Vantaa and Kevitsa, and serves as Finland’s exclusive dealer of Komatsu mining and construction equipment. The firm supports Finland’s construction industry and the country’s growing mining sector, which the release said is anchored by nickel and gold production and supported by reserves of cobalt and lithium.

SMS Equipment said it brings decades of mining experience to the Finnish market and expects strong synergies with its new local partners. "SMS Equipment's expertise and best practices have been honed in some of the world's most demanding mining environments. With this acquisition, we're combining the global experience with Suomen Rakennuskone Oy's deep local knowledge and longstanding customer relationships," Jared Collins, managing director of Suomen Rakennuskone Oy, said.

More information is available at www.SmsEquipment.com/en-ca and https://sr-o.fi/