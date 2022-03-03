SNC-Lavalin wins contract for development of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories research facility

Candu Energy, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), announced it has won a contract to deliver specialized engineering and design services to Eclipse Automation, in support of the development of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories' new Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC).

Under the contract valued at approximately $13 million, SNC-Lavalin will design the structures and foundations for 12 shielded hot cells at the cutting-edge laboratory research complex in Chalk River, Ontario. The work is expected to last two years.

"This important mandate demonstrates our team's trusted ability to deliver key projects across the entire nuclear lifecycle- including outside the operational nuclear power plant market," said Sandy Taylor, president of SNC-Lavalin's nuclear unit.

Once complete, the 12 shielded hot cells will safely enable post-irradiation examination of small modular reactor (SMR) components and next generation nuclear fuels. Together with the glovebox facilities contained within them, the hot cells will support the development of new nuclear technologies, such as advanced fuel fabrication concepts, and new SMR components. This technology will support the development and implementation of carbon-free nuclear energy, in support of net zero targets. SNC-Lavalin will also design and develop an active liquid waste management system for the laboratory.

As one of the largest research and development facilities to be constructed in Canada, the ANMRC will position the country as a world leader in nuclear science and technological innovation. The laboratory will also support Canada's net zero goals by providing capabilities critical to the life extension and maintenance of existing reactors, including Canada's CANDU nuclear reactors.

