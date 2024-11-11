Sodex to unveil latest technology at upcoming Trimble Dimensions conference

Sodex Innovations will be making its North American debut at the upcoming Trimble Dimensions 2024 user conference. Sodex is an Austrian leader in construction surveying technologies that are used in the mining and construction industries. Ralf Pfefferkorn,the CEO of Sodex, will be providing an in-depth presentation on the company during a technical breakout session for conference attendees.

The Sodex team will be showcasing its SDX-4DVision and SDX-Compact machine-mounted terrain mapping systems. Integrating advanced sensor technology and AI-driven data processing, the system creates digital twins of worksites while the machine operates. Data is uploaded to the SDX cloud, allowing for real-time analysis from anywhere. This enables users to monitor evolving site conditions, track inventory through automated volume calculations, and make remote data-driven decisions. The technologies allow for the minimizing of time consuming collection of information and also provides live information for the team.

This past September, Sodex Innovations received the DB Supplier Innovation Award from Deutsche Bahn, one of the largest European railway operators, for its collaboration with Manitou Group on an automated cable surveying project, which involved leveraging Sodex’s capturing and data processing capabilities.

While Sodex has been recognized for its work in rail infrastructure, the company’s technology is designed to serve a variety of industries due to its easy installation on vehicles such as wheel loaders and dozers. Sodex has stated that its technology delivers data that is easily understandable on teams and can improve co-ordination on mining operations.