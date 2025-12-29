Sofi Filtration opens new test centre, boosting Turkish mining industry

Sofi Filtration has launched a new test centre in Izmir, Türkiye, beginning commercial testing and piloting for mining industry customers in the area. The company partnered with local firm Ecoline Group to establish the facility, bringing advanced water filtration technology closer to Turkish mining operations. The test centre will allow pilot-scale testing of Sofi Filtration's patented microfiltration systems in real-world conditions. It has already received its first customer samples and will be fully operational from early December 2025.

Water samples at new test centre in Izmir, Turkey. PHOTO: Sofi Filtration.

"This new test center represents a significant milestone in Sofi Filtration's market entry and commitment to the Turkish mining sector. We want to be close to our customers," Riina Salmimies, CEO of Sofi Filtration, stated. "We have been very pleased with the high level of interest from customers in Türkiye, and working alongside Ecoline Group allows us to accelerate the delivery of efficient, sustainable water treatment solutions to our customers in the region."

Riina Salmimies, CEO of Sofi Filtration. PHOTO: Sofi Filtration.

"We are excited to partner with Sofi Filtration to bring cutting-edge filtration technology to Türkiye's mining industry. This collaboration will enable mining operators to enhance water reuse, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency," Sevki Durmus, CEO of Ecoline Group, added.

The new facility supports the mining industry's increasing need for sustainable water management solutions, offering ways to reduce water withdrawal and improve mineral recovery from process waters. It marks a key step in Sofi Filtration's global expansion plans and reinforces its goal to promote more sustainable industrial water use worldwide.

