Canada’s push to accelerate mining development risks running ahead of its workforce, with too few people available to meet demand over the next decade, Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum President John Rhind says.

Recruiting younger workers and providing affordable electricity remain key challenges even as governments streamline project approvals, Rhind told The Northern Miner’s Devan Murugan in an interview this month in St. John’s, N.L. Power costs could be a particular obstacle to development in Newfoundland and Labrador, he said.

“I would say the will is there,” Rhind said. “The ability to deliver is not quite yet.”

The warning comes as artificial intelligence, data centres and electrification drive demand that Rhind expects to sustain the current commodity upswing. Preparing the workforce should be the industry’s priority heading into 2027, with only a year or two to get training and recruitment on track to meet the coming decade’s needs, he said.

Watch the interview:

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