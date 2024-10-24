Strongco, Great West join forces under Nors banner

The two leading names in construction equipment in Canada – Strongco and Great West Equipment – will become one through the Nors brand transformation process, which now takes on a unique, transversal and global dimension.

Driven by progress and based on a legacy of more than 90 years, Nors is uniting its vast portfolio of brands, to which the former Strongco and Great West Equipment belong, and which will now become one single brand: Nors.

Nors is now an important player, covering more than 80% of the Canadian market, where it has a total of 37 branches and more than 750 employees.

This brand will replace the previous 17 brands of all Nors’ companies in the seven countries, from three different continents. Thus, in addition to Great West Equipment and Strongco, this strategy encompasses the brands Auto Sueco Portugal, Galius, Civiparts, AS Parts, Onedrive, Nors Centro Oeste, Agrofito, AgroNew, Auto Sueco Centro Oeste, Auto Sueco São Paulo, Kinlai, Auto Maquinaria, Auto Sueco Angola, Auto Sueco Botswana, Auto Sueco Moçambique and Auto Sueco Namíbia, and will be organized into five segments: trucks and buses, construction equipment, agro, aftermarket, and ventures.

This new strategy and brand architecture will boost Nors' differentiated offer globally, which, together with the main brands represented in the sectors in which it operates, will add quality service, and technical knowledge.

Nors comprises the former Strongco, a major heavy equipment dealer in Canada, with approximately 500 employees spread across 25 branches in Canada. It represents the main equipment manufacturers with globally recognized brands, including Volvo Construction Equipment, Case Construction, Manitowoc Crane, National and Grove, Terex Cedarapids, Terex Trucks, Fassi, Sennebogen, Konecranes and SDLG.

The former Great West Equipment has been part of the Nors group since March 2024, and is also part of Nors’ construction equipment segment. It is a dealer in construction and forestry equipment and represents leading equipment manufacturers with globally recognized brands, including Volvo Construction Equipment, Madill, Metso, Sennebogen and Falcon. It currently has 250 employees, spread across 11 branches in Canada.

Learn more at www.Nors.com.