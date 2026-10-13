Sudbury Mining Week returns

Modern Mining and Technology Sudbury’s (MMTS) says this year’s Mining Week will focus on technology, careers and innovation shaping the future of […]
By David Cassels October 13, 2026 At 11:47 am

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Big Nickel landmark in Sudbury, Ont. during sunset. Credit: Adobe Stock

Modern Mining and Technology Sudbury’s (MMTS) says this year’s Mining Week will focus on technology, careers and innovation shaping the future of mining.

Kicking off Thursday, this year’s programming includes the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) Sudbury Mining Week Launch Event, Mining Matters workshops, the Mine Opportunity Challenge, the MineConnect/WiM Halloween Roadshow and the President’s Luncheon, and additional activities taking place throughout the week.

“Today’s mining sector looks very different than it did a generation ago. Technology is transforming how we discover, extract and process the resources the world depends on,” said Stephen Gravel, the chair of MMTS. “Sudbury Mining Week highlights how our industry is evolving and provides an opportunity to inspire future talent while celebrating the collaboration that drives our success.”

MMTS says events are designed to showcase the “many facets of modern mining and the range of career opportunities available across the industry.” It will also give young people the chance to explore the science and technology behind mining.

Sudbury Mining Week runs from Oct. 15 to 25. For more information, visit: www.modernmining.ca

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 15 2026 - Oct 17 2026
International Conference on Climate Change, Sustainability & Renewable Energy
Oct 26 2026 - Oct 28 2026
International Connect & Expo on Carbon Chemistry and Materials
Oct 26 2026 - Oct 28 2026
2nd World Summit on Green Energy and Sustainable Development
Nov 16 2026 - Nov 18 2026
Process Mineralogy ’26

Related Posts