Sudbury Mining Week returns

Big Nickel landmark in Sudbury, Ont. during sunset. Credit: Adobe Stock

Modern Mining and Technology Sudbury’s (MMTS) says this year’s Mining Week will focus on technology, careers and innovation shaping the future of mining.

Kicking off Thursday, this year’s programming includes the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) Sudbury Mining Week Launch Event, Mining Matters workshops, the Mine Opportunity Challenge, the MineConnect/WiM Halloween Roadshow and the President’s Luncheon, and additional activities taking place throughout the week.

“Today’s mining sector looks very different than it did a generation ago. Technology is transforming how we discover, extract and process the resources the world depends on,” said Stephen Gravel, the chair of MMTS. “Sudbury Mining Week highlights how our industry is evolving and provides an opportunity to inspire future talent while celebrating the collaboration that drives our success.”

MMTS says events are designed to showcase the “many facets of modern mining and the range of career opportunities available across the industry.” It will also give young people the chance to explore the science and technology behind mining.

Sudbury Mining Week runs from Oct. 15 to 25. For more information, visit: www.modernmining.ca