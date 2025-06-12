Sunnen improving hydraulic component manufacturing for the mining industry

Sunnen Products – a global leader in precision bore finishing equipment – highlights the HTE 1600W Tube Hone, an all-electric honing machine designed to revolutionize hydraulic component manufacturing for the mining industry.

The HTE 1600W excels in processing hydraulic components with IDs from 4-20 mm and lengths up to 1,500 mm, making it ideal for honing precision parts such as valve stems and actuator bores used in mining equipment. Its all-electric design ensures consistent performance and easy maintenance, crucial for reliability in harsh mining environments.

At the core of the HTE 1600W is advanced technology that drives superior performance in hydraulic component production. The machine's active three-axis function control provides superior bore geometry and high accuracy, essential for sealing surfaces in hydraulic valves and cylinders used in high-pressure mining applications. With 100% process control and tool overload protection, the HTE 1600W prevents tool breakage and ensures consistent results, maintaining high-quality standards for critical hydraulic components in mining machinery.

The HTE 1600W offers significant advantages for hydraulic component manufacturers in the mining sector. Its variable stroke speeds allow for precise control and optimization of the honing process for different materials used in hydraulic components for mining equipment. The temperature-compensated spindle ensures constant performance without warm-up time, increasing production efficiency.

Operators benefit from a Windows-based touchscreen control that enables easy storage of tool-specific settings for different hydraulic components used in various mining equipment. The machine's unique feed control system automatically corrects tight sections in bores, ensuring uniform diameter in critical sealing components for hydraulic systems.

The HTE 1600W's design incorporates features specifically beneficial for hydraulic component manufacturing in the mining industry. The machine's traveling steady rest provides additional support for the tooling used with long workpieces, enhancing versatility during honing of extended hydraulic cylinder bores. The machine is compatible with Sunnen MMT and LBT tools, offering flexibility for various small, long diameter bore applications in hydraulic components for mining machinery.

Sunnen's commitment to quality and precision is evident in the HTE 1600W's capabilities. Its stroke repeatability within 0.006 in (0.15 mm) ensures consistent and precise honing results, critical for interchangeability of hydraulic parts in mining equipment. The size lock system with stone wear compensation maintains accuracy over time, ensuring consistent quality across production runs of hydraulic components for the mining industry.

Additional features of the HTE 1600W include the ability to save up to 999 setups, increasing efficiency for repeat jobs and reducing setup time when switching between different components for various mining equipment. The automatic stone wear compensation maintains consistent performance and extends tool life, reducing production costs in hydraulic component manufacturing.

The HTE 1600W also prioritizes cleanliness and safety in the production environment. Its dual filtration system ensures clean honing fluid for demanding processes, improving component quality and cleanliness—crucial for high-pressure hydraulic systems in mining equipment. An optional safety system enhances operator safety during the honing process, vital in manufacturing environments for mining equipment.

As a complete solution provider, Sunnen leverages its experience of building over 1,000 tube hones to offer machines, tools, abrasives, and coolants for comprehensive honing solutions.

For more information about the HTE 1600W Tube Hone and Sunnen's complete range of bore sizing and finishing solutions for the hydraulics industry, please visit www.Sunnen.com.