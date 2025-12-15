Tahltan back Skeena’s Eskay Creek project in landmark vote

The Tahltan Nation has voted to support the impact benefit agreement (IBA) for Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek gold-silver project, the company announced. This vote marks a significant step forward for the development and future operation of the project in British Columbia.

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) reported that Tahltan members participated in a referendum recently to approve the proposed IBA. The Tahltan Central Government board of directors will consider granting consent for the Eskay Creek project in January 2026.

Skeena Resources is focusing on developing the Eskay Creek project, a former mine in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The company aims to create one of the world's highest-grade and lowest-cost open-pit precious metals mines, with significant silver production. Eskay Creek operated as an underground mine from 1994 to 2008, producing approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver. Skeena acquired the project in 2020 and has since conducted extensive exploration and development work to bring the mine back into production as an open-pit operation.

The agreement outlines several shared benefits. These include job and business opportunities for Tahltan members and companies. It also provides for training and education programs to enhance long-term capacity. Additionally, the IBA includes funding for a Tahltan elders' facility. The agreement also ensures significant financial participation for the Tahltan Nation in the Eskay Creek project.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Tahltan Central Government, Tahltan Band, and Iskut Band for trusting Skeena to advance Eskay Creek. The ratification of this IBA reflects the hard work we have achieved together. This innovative agreement sets new industry standards for First Nation involvement in environmental protection and sharing of benefits from the project," Walter Coles, executive chairman of Skeena, stated.

"We see the IBA as the foundation for a long-term, meaningful partnership between Eskay Creek and the Tahltan Nation. Over the years, the Tahltan Nation has played a key role in shaping the direction of the project. They have shared their environmental, cultural, and economic priorities and we have worked together to ensure those values are reflected in the Project." Justin Himmelright, senior vice president of external affairs for the company, added.

More information is posted at www.Skeenagoldsilver.com.