Technidrive says automation key to jaw crusher safety

According to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, quarry workers are twice as likely to be killed in an accident than construction workers, and thirteen times more likely than those working in manufacturing. Technidrive is offering a potential solution to the problem.

“The most effective way to minimize human risks in quarrying is to remove them from the most dangerous aspects. Automation is key to achieve this,” said David Strain, technical director Technidrive.

Technidrive developed its jaw crusher unblock system in 2015, as a solution to injuries caused by having to unblock jaw crushers. The technology has since been deployed at various quarries across Europe. The automated system unblocks a crusher using mechanical forward and reversing actions to shift the stones. The system can detect when the blockage has been freed and give an automated signal to notify operators that the process was complete.

“Naturally, prevention is better than cure,” Strain said. “When working alongside earth-moving equipment, removing operators from the most hazardous aspects should be a no brainer.”

Along with the unblocking system, Technidrive has developed a series of other machinery and parts that are integrated with the company’s custom made software that allows for either automated work or remote operation. This, is what Strain says can play a “crucial role” in reducing risk on the job.

To learn more about the technology, visit www.Technidrive.co.uk.