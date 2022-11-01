Teck, Ocean Regenerative test using seaweed to grow trees

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) and Ocean Regenerative Aquaculture (ORA) have teamed up for a joint research project to study how seaweed can be used to enhance forest health and accelerate tree growth.

The project will test whether using seaweed enhances the health of tree species that are native to areas where Teck is rehabilitating former mining areas. It will also assess how seaweed can increase the ability of forests to capture and store carbon.

ORA will lead the research into the use of seaweed-derived extracts to improve the growth and durability of tree species intended for reforestation in former mining areas. The expectation is that ecosystem regeneration can be achieved and scaled to create healthier, faster growing terrestrial forests.

The research is part of Teck’s effort to become a nature positive company by 2023, and it will support the company’s contribution to the challenges of nature loss and climate change, said Teck CEO Jonathan Price.

For Teck, working to become nature positive means that by 2030, Teck’s conservation, protection and restoration of land and biodiversity will exceed the disturbance caused by its mining activities from a 2020 baseline. In doing so, Teck will conserve or rehabilitate at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by its mining activities.

Learn more about Teck’s commitment to becoming nature positive click here.