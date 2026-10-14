Tenaris produces new steel grade for Canadian energy operators

Credit: Tenaris

Steel manufacturer Tenaris said Wednesday it is now domestically producing its TN 95EY proprietary steel grade, responding to the evolving needs of Western Canadian energy operators.

In 2018, Tenaris temporarily laid off workers and adjusted production at a Canadian plant following tariffs imposed by the United States.

Tenaris on Wednesday said it has invested more than C$355 million in its Canadian operations since 2020 and in May 2026, announced a C$306 million joint investment with the federal and Ontario governments to modernize and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s Canadian operations are anchored by its Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre, where Tenaris is the only manufacturer in North America producing both seamless and welded steel pipes under one roof.

The new steel grade is designed for demanding oil and gas applications, including wells where operators face conditions with high pressure and temperature, making it well suited to demanding sour service applications and unconventional plays in the Montney and Duvernay formations, the company said.

Producing TN 95EY locally draws on the expertise of specialized teams across Tenaris’ Canadian operations, where the Luxembourg headquartered company said it continues to expand its domestic manufacturing footprint.

“As energy operators advance into more demanding environments, customers are looking for pipe engineered to deliver reliable performance under increasingly challenging conditions,” Tenaris Canada president Martín Castro said in a news release.

“The TN 95EYsteel grade delivers the strength and performance needed for these applications and producing it in Canada allows us to respond directly to our customers’s needs while strengthening our commitment to Canadian manufacturing.”

Bringing TN 95EY into Canadian production required extensive collaboration to adapt existing manufacturing processes and manage the comprehensive testing and tracking required for each pipe, it said.

“Having the TN 95EY steel grade produced domestically adds anotherlocally made option while connecting domestic manufacturing capabilities with our country’s energy industry, from coast to coast,” Tenaris Canada Commercial VP Pablo Toy said.