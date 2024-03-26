The Mine that Fell Asleep in the Goldfields awakens young minds

In the hardscrabble world of mining, where data is king and machinery reigns supreme, first-time author Catherine Lalut wields not a drill but a quill with the children’s book The Mine That Fell Asleep in the Goldfields.

The story unfolds in the red dust of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. It challenges the heavy, ore-laden status quo with the light-footed adventures of Cat, Nancy, Ty, and an Egyptian magical cat that could make even the Sphinx purr with curiosity.

"In the world of mining, the next big discovery is always just one story away,” Lalut, who started in mining as an engineer in Chile, told The Northern Miner in a phone interview from Perth. “Beneath the surface of our industry's rugged exterior lies a rich vein of stories waiting to be told.”

Lalut's innovative approach to inclusion, diversity and the significance of mining reflects a growing trend in educational literature, aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and environmentalists. Sagging enrolment is alarming the industry.

The Chilean-Australian says she didn’t jump from mining engineer to children’s author quickly but that the journey was enriching.