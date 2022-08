This week’s episode features the Canadian Mining Journal’s ‘Investment Protection in Mining’ panel with Dentons partners Rachel A. Howie, James Langley and John J. Hay on the risks investors and companies face when operating in another country. The panel was moderated by Canadian Mining Journal editor-in-chief Tamer Elbokl with information on the importance of learning trade agreements beforehand and ways that lawyers can help improve legal protection for companies and investors.

