This week’s episode features Yukon premier Sandy Silver in discussion with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate at the Global Mining Symposium. Premier Silver explained how the Yukon can play a vital role in providing the West with critical materials, and gave updates on recent investments in infrastructure and progress with local First Nations governments. He also mentioned the increasing importance of security in the Arctic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

